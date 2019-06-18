At a Monday night meeting, the San Antonio Independent School District board of trustees approved a plan to raise pay for all full-time employees. In a press release, the district said it would also increase the minimum entry hourly pay rate for non-exempt, permanent full-time employees. Those employees will now receive a minimum of $15 an hour, up from $13.25 in the 2018-19 school year.

The raises will be reflected in employee paychecks based on the start of their contract/work cycle for the 2019-2020 school year, the district said.

SAISD said it is also increasing the number of teachers at the Master Teacher level. Up to 197 more teachers in this category will now be able to earn the additional $15,000 stipend, on top of the new pay increase.

The district is rewarding teachers, librarians, registered nurses and counselors who have been with SAISD for at least five years. Those employees will receive a 3.5 percent raise. All other employees will receive a 3 percent raise, the district said.

