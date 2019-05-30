SAN ANTONIO — Cleto L. Rodriguez Elementary School will be shut down next school year. The school campus was closed after failing to meet state academic standards.

The school website has also been taken down.

For many who live on the west side, the school brings back childhood memories and valuable lessons they carry with them. "Never to give up and to pursue your dreams…not to give up regardless of the neighborhood you live in," Anthony Gallegos said.

The decision to close the school was required by state law after the school failed to meet state academic standards five years in a row.

"We all thought that Rodriguez was going to be able to get to the level it needed, but it just didn't quite make it." SAISD spokesperson Leslie Price said.

She said families and staff were warned months in advance about the possibility of a closure. Price said over the course of several months they presented families with other school options. She added that Carvajal Early Childhood Education Center is expanding to teach Pre-K through 5th grade. The school is located one mile away from Rodriguez Elementary School.

Just one day after school ended, school staff packed up their belongings.

"No one loses their job as a result of this, so they are working with HR to look at other opportunities," Price said.

Price says they hope to reopen another school on the school campus by the 2020-21 school year.

“It might be something that comes as a dual language school or another Montessori,” Price said. “It would retain the Rodriguez campus name.”

