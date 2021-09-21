SAISD board of trustees names interim superintendent

The board named Dr. Robert Jaklich to the role on an interim basis. He plans to take over the job on September 29.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees named an interim superintendent after Superintendent Pedro Martinez announced his upcoming departure from the district.

The district said Jaklich has over a decade of experience leading other school districts. He has served as superintendent for Victoria ISD and Harlandale ISD.

“We believe Dr. Jaklich is the right person to continue leading this district forward. He demonstrates the experience and wisdom to assess situations, resulting in sound decision-making,” said SAISD Board President Christina Martinez. “We are confident the district will continue to thrive under his leadership as the board plans to launch a search for a permanent replacement.”