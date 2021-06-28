'Careful, gradual steps to open the SAC campus' | Plans to return to 50% capacity announced

As of July 6, San Antonio College will move to a "Level II Safety and Security threshold," meaning the campus will be open to 50% capacity.

Starting Tuesday, July 6, San Antonio College's campus will be opening back up to a 50% capacity. According to SAC, several student services are also now available in-person on campus.

The move to a "Level II Safety and Security threshold" is spelled out on the school's website.

SAC cited the recent drop in the risk level of coronavirus cases as the reason for the change:

"Fortunately, in the last few months we have seen the risk level for the virus decrease and the number of people receiving a vaccine has grown dramatically as it becomes more available. Because of this good news, we can take careful, gradual steps to open the SAC campus."

Starting Tuesday, July 6, SAC will move to Level II Safety and Security threshold, meaning the campus will be open to 50 percent capacity. Several student services are also now available on campus. For more information visit our Return to Campus page at https://t.co/huePVrqaKV pic.twitter.com/FBEIKWYZ8e — San Antonio College (@SAC_PR) June 26, 2021

SAC shared the following timeline for a return:

Summer 2021:

Plan for Level 3, up to 25% capacity, effective May 31, 2021 through July 5, 2021

Plan for Level 3, up to 25% capacity, effective May 31, 2021 through July 5, 2021 Plans for Level 2, up to 50% with a contingency plan for Level I up to 75% capacity, effective July 6, 2021 through August 15, 2021

Fall 2021:

Plans for Level 1, up to 75% capacity, effective August 23, 2021 through December 17, 2021

"In an effort to ensure that we are maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all, before proceeding to your requested area, you must first go to a Health Screening Station," according to SAC's website.

There are several health location screening locations to be aware of. They are as follows: