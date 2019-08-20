ROBSTOWN, Texas — An elementary school coach in Robstown, Texas, was in the right place at the right time Tuesday when she managed to save a child's life.

"I sat down and when I looked at him, his face was all red," fourth grader Joshua Sanchez said.

Sanchez knew something was wrong with his friend as they sat having lunch, so he did the right thing.

"I went to go tell the coach," Sanchez said.

Solomon P. Ortiz Intermediate School Coach Amanda Guerra just happened to be on duty during the lunch period, and she sprang into action.

"It was on our B lunch shift. One of our fourth graders happens to be choking. Turning purple, red," Guerra said. "I knew that this kid's life was in my hands and I knew what I was about to do was important, and so I started to do the Heimlich maneuver."

After three tries, the chip stuck in the young boy's throat was dislodged.

"He eventually started to breath again," Guerra said. "He slowly started to talk again and then eventually I took him to the nurse."

It turns out, Guerra wasn't just in the right place at the right time. She also had the necessary training at the right time, too.

"I actually had just gotten retrained on my certification on, I think, August 6," Guerra said.

Guerra was just re-certified and on the second day of school, the training allowed her to spring into action. Guerra is now doubling as an advocate to learn first aid.

"I think everybody should know, because it could be a family event, it could be here just eating dinner," Guerra said. "It's very important to know the basic procedure because it might save that person's life."

While she doesn't consider herself a hero, she is humbled by the gratitude displayed by the young boy and her students.

"I always make sure I see him every lunch, make sure he's okay," Guerra said. "But he really thanks me. So does the other kids too."

