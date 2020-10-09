Elementary students 'Zoom bombed' with porn, Leander ISD says

This incident is the latest Zoom bombing that has happened at Leander ISD and across the state of Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement is investigating after an elementary class at Leander Independent School District was "Zoom bombed" with porn, according to a letter sent to parents.

In the letter sent to River Ridge Elementary School parents Sept. 9, Principal Shelley Roberts told parents that the incident happened during a fourth-grade Zoom call. Roberts said the teacher admitted into the Zoom meeting a person who was using a student's name. After that, the principal said, "inappropriate sexual content was displayed for about a minute before the teacher was alerted and ended the meeting."

Law enforcement was notified and an investigation is underway, the principal said to parents. Roberts said the school is in contact with the families affected by the Zoom bombing.

"As a principal, I am heartbroken that any of my students, families or staff had to experience this situation," Roberts said. "We ask you to join us in reminding our children about the safety risks that occur when sharing information such as classroom links and passwords. Thank you for your continued support of River Ridge Elementary."

"Zoom bombing" happens when uninvited attendees enter into a video teleconference meeting with the intent of sharing hateful or threatening language or imagery. This River Ridge Elementary incident is the latest Zoom bombing that has happened at Leander ISD and across the state of Texas.

In March, a meeting between University of Texas students, staff and faculty was interrupted by a racist "Zoom bombing." A 19-year-old Richmond man is facing serious allegations that he made a bomb threat against the University of Houston in the middle of a Zoom lecture, shocking students and staff.