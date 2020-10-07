Some SA educators worried about going back to school this fall

"There is a lot of fear and anxiety about having to return to campus."

SAN ANTONIO — Concerns are growing over going back to school this fall.

Rachell Tucker, a teacher at San Antonio ISD, said that while she prefers seeing her students face-to-face, she's doesn't think it's the safest option at the moment.

Tucker said she believes Gov. Greg Abbott isn't making the right choice by reopening schools this soon.

"He's done that throughout this whole pandemic," Tucker said. "They've made returning to school a political and economic game."

San Antonio Alliance of Teachers President Alejandra Lopez said they're hearing these concerns echoed throughout the community.

"From parents, students and, of course, our own members," Lopez said. "There is a lot of fear and anxiety about having to return to campus."

As coronavirus cases climb, especially in San Antonio, Lopez doesn't see why the governor would choose to move forward with reopening schools.

"When schools closed in March, cases were very low. Now we're experiencing spikes," Lopez said. "We feel like the decisions being made are political decisions. The governor has the power to make a more sane and rational decision based off the science and medical reality that we're facing."

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its guidance for school re-entry. Like Abbott and the Texas Education Agency, the nation's doctors are in favor of welcoming students back to campus, saying schools are fundamental to a child's development and well being.

Lopez understands the benefits, but said health and safety need to come first.

"The (Centers for Disease Control) recommend that if there is high community transmission, then we should not be physically reporting in schools," Lopez said.

She said they want Abbott and the TEA to give districts more flexibility so they can reopen and operate at their own speed, and in a way that's best for them.

"These decisions are going to affect our entire community," Lopez said.

For several weeks, Lopez said their union has been working with other unions across the state to get Abbott to reconsider. They're writing letters and invite other concerned, parents, students and teachers to do so as well. You can send a letter to him here.

In the meantime, Lopez said they will continue to work with the city and health experts to determine what guidelines and safety protocols will help to protect students, staff and teachers this fall.

Tucker said a lot of changes need to be made at the state level to ensure that safety as well, including more funding to meet the requirements set by Abbott and the TEA.