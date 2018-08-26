Northside ISD students head back to school Monday and switching gears from summer to school can be a rough transition, but there are things you can do to make it easier.

For example, TheMOMS.com recommends preparing lunches the night before to make the morning routine easier, so you're not so rushed for time. Also to keep in mind, your stress level, because you can pass that stress on to your kids. Of course, studying is about to return, so you want to make sure you are setting your kids up for success.

"The back-to-school time is not an easy transition. The early wake-ups, scrambling all around the house in the morning,” Melissa Gerstein with TheMOMS.com said. “The first weeks of school can still be hot, so you want to create a cool study environment for the kids."

TheMOMS.com also recommends rewarding children with video game time after they get their homework done.

