HOUSTON — Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is giving back again. This time he is helping out graduating high school seniors.

Trae and his partners were able to pay for the students’ cap and gown fees so they can graduate. He said they were going to do two more schools on Wednesday.

The rapper thanked Jessica Vickery, Vortex Surgical and KidSpace Indoor Playground for matching his donation.

