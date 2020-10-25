Pre-K 4 SA closes education center after staff members and a student test positive for coronavirus

Four staff members and a student at the East Education Center tested positive, so all learning will move online as a precaution.

SAN ANTONIO — Pre-K 4 SA is closing their East Education Center and moving instruction online after four staff members and a student tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release, the school has conducted contact tracing, identified students and staff who need to quarantine, and cleaned the building. All staff members were tested Sunday, and all students will be tested on Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Pre-K 4 SA East Education center and transitioning all classes to remote learning effective Monday October 26th,” said Pre-K 4 SA CEO Dr. Sarah Baray.