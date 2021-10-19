Pinkertons to host a fundraiser to help students dealing with dyslexia

1 in 5 students suffer from the disorder which makes reading and understanding words much harder. Restaurant owner Grant Pinkerton was once one of those students.

SAN ANTONIO — Dyslexia is a disorder where a person has difficulty learning to read or interpret words, and it often goes un-diagnosed.

Grant Pinkerton owns Pinkerton's BBQ. They are one of the sponsors of tomorrow night's Barbecue Under The Stars fundraiser. But he doesn't just own the restaurant, he's also dyslexic.

"I didn't know what was, right? Everything that my perception of reality was what I thought. I thought everybody was just like me," he said.

But after finding out he was dyslexic, he knew he wasn't like most other kids.

"That's one of the reasons why it takes so long and it's so hard to read. I mean, I remember like my eyes hurting from reading," he said

"Someone who's dyslexic will always be dyslexic. However, the intervention that we can provide to them will help their brains to work more like a typical reader," said Cindy Connolly, an academic language therapist.

Up to 80 percent of people with poor reading skills are likely dyslexic. 1 in 5 students has a language based learning disability, with dyslexia the most common. Nationwide 20% of the elementary school population is struggling with reading. And 30 percent of children with dyslexia also have at least a mild form of ADHD.

"We have a shortage of people that are highly qualified to be able to work with these students in San Antonio," Connolly told us. "And so this event is raising money to provide scholarships to those seeking dyslexia therapists, training people who are passionate about helping this population."

Even with dyslexia, Pinkerton always looks for the positives within the disorder.

"One of the cool parts about being somebody with dyslexia is a lot of times it helps you think outside the box," he said.

Tickets for the event are $50 for ALTA Members and $60 for non-members. You can find out more about the event here.