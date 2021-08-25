Parents of SA-area school district students weigh in on whether masks should be required in schools

The Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District conducted the survey of parents on whether masks should be mandated in its schools.

SAN ANTONIO — Parents in a local school district are making their voices heard on requiring masks in classrooms through a new survey.

The results were posted the district's Facebook page late Tuesday night.

The results were split up between elementary school and junior/high school. The survey results are as follows:

Elementary School:

Yes: 61.42% (823)

No: 38.66% (518)

Junior/High School:

Yes: 54.63% (732)

No: 45.37% (608)

A higher percentage of parents wanted a mask mandate for the elementary level, where most students would be younger than 12 and not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. While less of a percentage of junior and high school parents were in favor of a mask mandate, the majority of those parents still voted in favor with 54.63 percent.

Earlier this month, SCUCISD was in an unusual situation because while most of their schools are in Guadalupe County, two of them are in Bexar County. When Bexar County mandated masks in schools, they decided not to follow that guidance. The district said it wanted to be consistent across all schools and their district headquarters is in Guadalupe County. Currently, masks are not required, but student can still wear them if they and their families choose.

There is a board meeting set for Thursday, but it is primarily focused on budget adoption.