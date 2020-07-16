Parents, teacher union representative reacts to extended online-only learning opportunities

One mother applauds the state government's decision, saying it's the best option from a public health perspective.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas school districts are now afforded the opportunity to extend online-only learning beyond three weeks without losing state funding, according to state officials.

The Texas Education Agency announced the extension is permitted as long as local health officials give the green light.

Patsy Esterline serves as the president of a union representing educators and personnel at Northeast ISD. The district is calling on parents to commit to at least four weeks of either online or in-person learning.

Esterline noted the move by state officials is vital for the health and safety of everyone during the pandemic.

A barrier has been lifted, which Esterline hopes leads to prolonged virtual learning.

“I think that they finally came to their senses and they’re going by the science and not by economics,” Esterline said. “We’d like to see the distance learning at least through the first nine weeks.”

Andrea Chavarria’s children attend Jourdanton ISD, where the goal is to begin the school year with distance and in-class instruction options. Chavarria noted three weeks of online-only learning should give school districts, educators and parents time to flesh out future plans.

“My 4-year-old has special needs, and she’s tube-fed as well as has lung and heart issues. Wo we can’t personally send our children,” Chavarria said. “Some are still very cautious and I think the online-only (option), even if it’s just for a few weeks, just cause the numbers are rising...I think that kind of gives them a little piece of mind to kind of make a better decision for themselves, for their families.”

Following three weeks of exclusive online learning (after Labor Day), San Antonio ISD will give parents and students the option to continue distance education or attend in-class instruction.