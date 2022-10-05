Love having class outdoors? Palo Alto College is making that a reality with new space

The space will also be utilized to host choir, jazz concerts and outdoor theater performances.

SAN ANTONIO — There was nothing better in school than when the teacher asked, "Who wants to do class outside today?"

Well, Palo Alto College of the Alamo Colleges is making this an every day thing, breaking ground on its new amphitheater and outdoor classroom space.

They hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site on Tuesday morning, unveiling its plans for this new creative space for students.

Chancellor of the Alamo College District Dr. Mike Flores, President of Palo Alto College Dr. Robert Garza and District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia spoke at the event.

The new space is centrally located in the heart of the Palo Alto College campus. It will open this fall and it aims to promote the arts with the inclusion of five sculptural pads where students will have the opportunity to have their art on display, Alamo College says.