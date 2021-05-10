San Antonio school districts offering bonuses, retention incentives

South San Antonio ISD is holding a job fair from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — South San Antonio Independent School District wants to remind people that they are offering a $3,000 recruitment payment for new hires. That offer expires on December 31, 2021.

The district is holding a job fair from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be held at West Campus High School, located at 5622 Ray Ellison. A variety of positions are available.

There are also stipends available for multiple grade levels and subject-specific ones, including UIL and athletics positions. They range from $500 to $6,000.

Judson ISD is also offering a retention incentive for all employees. The Board of Trustees Approved it during a special board meeting on November 30.

The incentive applies to all employees who were employed by the district as of November 19, 2021 and are employed throughout the end of the school year. The estimated cost of the incentive is $4.2 million which will be funded from ESSER funds that were provided as one-time monies to help districts recover from the pandemic.

Come join the Judson ISD Family at the Judson ISD Job Fair! ➡ Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.... Posted by Judson ISD on Monday, November 29, 2021

The amount to be given to each employee depends on how the individual is employed with the district. Here's a breakdown:

•Full-Time Employees will be paid $1,000

•Part-Time Employees will be paid $500

•Substitutes who have worked 50+ days will be paid $500

•Substitutes who have worked between 20 and 49 days will be paid $400