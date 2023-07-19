One NEISD school welcomes kids back after summer break

Castle Hills Elementary School is the only campus starting class Wednesday, July 19.

SAN ANTONIO — It may be summer, but some kids are heading back to school Wednesday morning.

Castle Hills Elementary will open its doors to students, welcoming them after a 6-week summer break on July 19.

The North East ISD school is the only campus starting class on this day.

The campus opened at 6:55 a.m.

We hope the kids and the parents are excited for this first day of school, but we’ll find out as the morning goes on.

For some of you wondering why their first day fo school is in July, Castle Hills Elementary School is a year-round school.

It’s the only school in North East ISD to offer this type of schedule.

Summer break began for these students in May.

The school prinicpal Cory Caroll says close to 500 students will kick off the new school year here.

“They have about six weeks off during the summer which is a perfect break and they’re just starting to get bored," said the principal. "Then they get to come back to school. They’ve missed their friends, they’ve missed their teachers and so they get to come back.”

As for school safety, Caroll says the campus will continue to follow district policy, which will most likely be noticable for parents at drop-off.

Only parents of new students and kindergarteners will be allowed to walk their child into the building.

As for returning students, their parents will only be able to walk them to the front door.

Teachers say they are excited to welcome students back to the "Castle."

