WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — A school district in eastern Ohio passed a resolution to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons on school property.

According to WTRF, the resolution passed 5-0 for the Indian Creek School District in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening.

“In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to be discussing alternatives like this,” said Indian Creek Board of Education President Dr. Ted Starkey in a statement to the station.

“We wouldn’t have to be discussing ways of putting down a murderer in our schools but recent history has shown us that’s what’s happening in our world and there is no sign that it’s going to stop.”

Staff choosing to carry a concealed weapon on school premises must complete training and re-certify on a yearly basis, WTRF reports.

The station reports another school district in the area, Edison Local School District, previously passed the resolution.

RELATED: Ohio House panel votes out bill ending concealed carry licensing

RELATED: Florida governor signs bill that would let teachers be armed in class

RELATED: Kirtland Schools employee with CCW arrested with gun on campus