TEXAS, USA — As the school year begins, college students are unpacking their belongings and settling into their dorms, and a survey shows which cities provide the best experiences for post-high school grads.

The number one city in the country for college students is right here in the Lone Star State — Austin.

The city ranked highest in wallet friendliness, social environment and academic and economic opportunities.

College Station was the only other Texas school in the top 30. Laredo, McCallen and Witchita Falls appeared on the "Lowest Cost of Living for Young People" list.

Best College Towns & Cities in America High school seniors face a laundry list of tasks when getting ready for college. Between standardized tests, essays and financial-aid applications, the final months before orientation can be difficult. One of the most important steps in the process is the campus visit, which often includes a tour of the city or town that will serve as the student's home for the next several years.

San Antonio or Dallas were nowhere to be seen on the charts.

