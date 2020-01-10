Nosey Butterflies invade South Texas

A swarm of snout-nosed butterflies sweeps through San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’ve driven anywhere in south Texas in the past few days, you’ve probably noticed the flights of butterflies have descended on the Alamo city and the surrounding area. They’re called the American snout-nosed butterfly.

“If you are able to get a close-up, the little nose of the butterfly protrudes way out and it looks like a big-old long snout,” said Laura Jarvis, Events coordinator at Rainbow Gardens Nursery, 8516 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX.

If it seems like they came out of nowhere there’s a reason for that.

“With their wings closed, they blend in.” Jarvis said. “That’s a camouflage, so you really don’t even notice them sometimes when they’re on the ground or in the trees.”

Jarvis teaches classes on butterflies and other pollinators for Rainbow Gardens.

“I try and gear my classes for the average person,” she said. “So somebody that really didn’t know much about it would be able to come in and take the class and say, ‘oh, now I know what I can plant in my yard that will draw in these beautiful creatures.’”

The Snout-noses are drawn to the hackberry trees that grow in this part of the country. Jarvis says the amount of Snout-noses we can expect to see this time of year is dependent on the weather conditions.

“they usually, what we call a brood,” she said. “That means that all of them there’s a lot of them hatch all at the same time. And that’s very common in this part of the country.”

She says this is a great time of year for people who like to see butterflies of all kinds.

“October is absolutely one of the best months for butterfly activity of the whole season.”

But she doesn’t expect to see the large flocks of Snout-noses for very much longer.