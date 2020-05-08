Northwest Hills Christian School implements safety measures in preparation for first day of (in-person) school

Principl Gilpatrick Peyton is holding onto faith as the coronavirus continues to prove a formidable threat with school resuming in less than three weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — Northwest Hills Christian School is on track to kick off the year with in-class and virtual instruction in the next few weeks.

That plan goes against the Bexar County Health Authority's blanket directive for all county schools to halt in-person classes until after Labor Day. But state officials and Principal Gilpatrick Peyton disagree with such an order, especially since his K-8 school is only expected to have just over 170 students.

Governor Greg Abbott stressed on Tuesday that only local school officials “know best” on moving forward with plans on how to reopen schools.

“To try to compare our school to O’Connor High School doesn’t really seem like we should have the same rules as they do,” Peyton said, referring to his small student population. “We feel like we’re ready to go to keep the kids and the staff members safe.”

Northwest Christian School’s K-8 curriculum will kick off once again on August 24. Peyton noted a small group of students, less than half, is expected to take part in virtual learning, which will be performed simultaneously with in-person instruction.

For those who will be coming to school, however, administrators have safety procedures in place. Northwest Christian School is adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines in regards to holding in-class instruction.

Peyton said those safety measures will begin at the parking lot.

“We’re going to meet the kids at each car and we’re going to check their temperature. They’ll keep their mask. They’ll hand sanitize as soon as they get into the building."

The safety protocols continue in the hallways and in the classroom.

“They’ll have some spacing from the students to the left and to the right of them,” Peyton said.

The Texas Education Agency has donated a small helping of personal protective equipment. Peyton also noted visitors will be limited this school year to reduce the chances of virus transmission.

The physical distancing, meanwhile, is enhanced by makeshift barriers. For Ms. Morrison, these are unique inventions to ensure her first grade students are shielded from potential spread of the virus.

Peyton emphasized faith has empowered another teacher to make a decision.

“Even though she would rather not come back quite this early, she’s still excited to come because she feels like that’s what she’s called to do,” Peyton said.

It’s that same faith that’s keeping Peyton optimistic about this upcoming school year, even during the pandemic.