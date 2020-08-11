Northside ISD's special education resource fair goes online

Normally the event is held in-person for a few hours, but because of the pandemic, it will be held online for a few months to make it more accessible for families.

SAN ANTONIO — Every year, San Antonio’s largest school district hosts a special education resource fair to showcase dozens of local organizations for families.

This year, the event is moving online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - while some students are continuing to do distance learning from home.

The fair focuses on a wide variety of ages - from birth to 22 years old. From non-profit organizations like Kinetic Kids, disABILITYsa and Special Reach to Children's Association for Maximum Potential (Camp CAMP), Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and more, there are usually about 50 agencies that participate. Various therapy providers are often present, too.

The weekend is just starting & that can only mean one thing... We've got 2 more days until we go LIVE for the NISD Special Education Resource Fair. Stay tuned for more details & information. @SETransition pic.twitter.com/yaG7R8ZZR3 — NISD Special Ed (@NISDSpecialEd) November 7, 2020

Normally the event is held for a few hours on a weekday in November and families are notified via postcard. This year, however, the fair is expected to last a few months to give people time to peruse the list of resources available. Representatives from each group will be on hand to answer questions and share more about how what their organization does and how it supports people in Bexar County with special needs.

NISD's Special Education Department along with the district's Special Education Parent Advisory Committee helps plan the event, along with other seminars throughout the year to educate families about their children's rights, planning for the future and dealing with transitioning out of school - in addition to transitioning from middle school to high school, for example. The group works together to come up with relevant topics and give feedback about the best ways to address the needs of those students with special needs inside the classroom and beyond.