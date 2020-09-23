NISD welcomes back about 12,000 students

“At this point, we have all the way from 3-year-olds to 5th graders on campus.”

SAN ANTONIO — This week some of San Antonio’s youngest students are back at work inside of the classroom in Northside Independent School District.

“At this point, we have all the way from 3-year-olds to 5th graders on campus,” Principal of John Glenn Elementary, Michelle Fine, said.

Fine said once you take a look inside, you can really see just how different things are. From dividers and markers for social distancing to everyone wearing face masks, the district has implemented several noticeable changes.

“Our staff on campus and across the district have really done a great job at welcoming kids back and making sure we’re providing high quality instruction regardless of the learning environment,” Fine said.

When school opened for in person classes after Labor Day, they started with just 29 students. They hope to have a total of 125 students starting Monday, September 28.

“We worked very closely with our teachers, with our support staff to be very strategic about how we’re providing students with materials they need in a safe manner,” Fine said.

Fine said they’ve changed their entire school environment to make sure students are following they’re safety protocols, and according to NISD - it’s working. They tell us since school reopened in September, they’ve had no positive coronavirus cases reported at Glenn Elementary School.

“We have to just be flexible with what comes our way and our outlook is what’s going to drive our work,” Fine said.

So far, the district said they have 11,260 students in classes across the district, and they expect those numbers to increase in the next few weeks.