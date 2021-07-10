Northside ISD updates face mask policy | Here's what changed

Starting Monday, San Antonio's largest school district will go from mandating masks to strongly encouraging them. Officials cited a decrease in positive cases.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District announced it's changing its face mask policy, beginning Monday, October 11. District officials cited a recent decrease in positive COVID-19 cases as the reason for the change.

"While face masks will not be mandated, we will strongly encourage their continued use by all students, staff, and visitors while indoors and on school buses. We will ask staff to model this behavior," the district posted on its website.

Posted by Northside ISD on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

NISD also said it's because of the use of face masks that cases have been "manageable." The district also said it would continue to monitor the number of positive cases in schools and would change its policy if needed, saying:

"We are prepared to reinstate the mask mandate district-wide, or at specific campus(es), if confirmed COVID cases rise significantly."