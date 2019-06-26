SAN ANTONIO — Teachers from Northside Independent School District are voicing their concerns because district leaders haven’t announced any details about the compensation plan for the upcoming school year.

Many districts across the region have announced pay raises for teachers, librarians, counselors, and in some districts, support staff. This comes after HB3 was passed, allowing districts to increase educator salaries.

However, leaders in the fourth largest school district in the state haven’t released any information, and Northside ISD teachers want to know why.

The Northside American Federation of Teachers organized a rally before the district board meeting Monday night as a call to action. NISD AFT president Wanda Longoria said they’re hoping for at least a 3.5 percent increase, but said that’s a conservative request. They’re hoping for closer to a 5 to 10 percent raise.

Longoria said the higher increase would allow Northside ISD to compete with other districts like Sheldon ISD outside of Houston that’s offering veteran teachers a 15 percent increase in pay. She said that offering the high salary would also help retain and attract the best teachers and allow educators to afford the cost of living in San Antonio.

NISD AFT is also asking the district for a pay increase for support and auxiliary staff.

The compensation plan wasn’t on the board agenda Monday night, but that didn’t stop educators from voicing their concerns.

Longoria said they are asking board members to announce the pay raise plan before the July 12 deadline that permits teachers to legally get out of their contracts.

“It’s kind of unfair for them not know and to be going blindly, based on loyalty, and so we’re just wanting to remind the district that you’ve got some really qualified, highly excellent teachers in this district, and of course they want to remain loyal to you,” she said. “We’re just asking the district show them the respect and honor them by putting them in that competitive range for compensation.”

The next board meeting is scheduled for July 23.

District officials said the final details of the compensation plan are still in the works. Barry Perez with Northside ISD said, “we do believe that the passage of HB3 will allow us to provide more of an increase than originally thought.”

If a pay increase for support and auxiliary staff will be included in the compensation plan is still unknown. The district would only provide this statement:

“Northside ISD is committed to recognizing the hard work of all district staff as we develop next year's compensation proposal."

