Northside ISD plans to offer both virtual and in-person instruction in the fall

The school board and superintendent released a message Wednesday afternoon, saying they will offer a choice between distance learning and in-person classes.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD said Wednesday that they will offer families a choice between in-person classes and distance learning when classes resume in the fall.

The school board and superintendent said there will be some changes to the distance learning model, and there will be additional sanitation and safety practices in the physical schools, including meal distribution.

"There are a lot of questions about what the reopening of schools will look like in August," they said, emphasizing the importance of safety and high-quality instruction. "We don’t have all the answers right now but we are preparing for the new year in ways that will offer our families choices."

They said that they've considered feedback from the community, and distance learning will look different than it did when schools closed in the spring due to coronavirus.

"There will be higher expectations for participation and attendance, increased opportunities for real-time lessons with teachers, and greater support in a one-on-one setting as needed," they said. "As before, technology devices to include internet access will be provided to families that need them."

For students returning to school buildings, there will be an emphasis on personal protective equipment, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and increased cleaning.