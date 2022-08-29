Northside ISD parent expresses safety concerns over children learning in portable classroom

Northside ISD officials say portable classrooms are kept locked throughout the school day and are surrounded by a 6-foot perimeter fence.

SAN ANTONIO — Mohammad and his wife were looking forward to the first day of school for their children at Howsman Elementary. But the family expressed safety concerns once they learned their second grader would be learning inside a portable classroom.

“This is not just a concern for my child but everybody else in the school,” Mohammad said, who is a father to two fourth graders and one second grader.

Mohammad agreed to speak with KENS 5 as long his last name wasn’t used, and his face wasn’t shown. He doesn’t want to create unwanted attention toward his family.

School security is a topic being discussed by families across the nation following the Robb Elementary mass shooting and other instances of gun violence.

Mohammad said his children are aware of the Uvalde shooting and have asked school safety-related questions at home.

“We actually were very excited at the beginning when we went to meet the teachers in August 18,” Mohammad said.

The father of three noted he wasn’t satisfied with the responses by the principal of Howsman Elementary as it related to the safety and security of portable classrooms.

Mohammad’s heightened worries led him to speaking with a Northside ISD official, whom recommended his son could transfer to a different school for second grade. But Mohammad halted the transfer, stressing that’s not addressing his concerns about safety for all children.

“My worst fear is that some crazy person that would be jumping the fence and going straight into the classrooms and hurting the kids,” Mohammad said.

Northside ISD’s executive director of communications Barry Perez provided an emailed statement in response to questions about the parent’s concern on school safety in a portable setting:

“Safety and security remains a priority on all of our campus facilities and we have worked with school staff to ensure safety protocols are in place for portable classroom buildings.

Regarding this parent's specific concern at Howsman Elementary School, the doors to the portable classrooms are locked throughout the school day, all portables on site are surrounded by a 6 foot perimeter fence, all exterior doors to the main building are secured with one designated entry point utilized for access from the portable buildings.

In addition, NISD Police are continually monitoring all elementary sites and stand ready to respond to any threat.

We would urge parents to speak directly with their child's principal if they have any campus-specific questions or concerns.”

While Mohammad’s not 100% comforted by the district’s response, he’s keeping hopeful for a successful and safe school year.

“We are optimistic, and we hope nothing will happen. Nobody wants to see their children go through what others have done,” he said.