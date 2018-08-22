SAN ANTONIO — "This is Northside." That was the resounding theme of this year's Northside Independent School District Convocation.

“Every year, we like to bring all the teachers and staff together to hear one message about the start of the school year. What are the things we're proud of? What are the things we need to work on? What are challenges for us? What are our goals?” NISD Superintendent Bryan Woods said. “We've made incredible progress last year and over the summer and these are just a few reasons we should be proud to be associated with this organization.”

That enthusiasm is felt by the district’s teachers.

“I really really, really, really enjoyed that theme this year because it sets into perspective what I want to do in the classroom with my kids,” teacher Yvette Lopez said. “What are we going to do this year that we're going to make that mark that this Northside?”

“The highlight of convocation is definitely the students,” teacher Brittany Workman said. “They are amazing, and just seeing all the different artistic outlets and…it's really amazing.”

The first day of school for Northside ISD is Monday, August 27.

