Northside ISD gearing up to kick off the school year virtually

The district is focused on enhancing relationships with families, and ensuring students are engaged while learning from home.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District kicks off the first day of school Monday where students will be returning to the virtual classroom.

District officials said they’ve addressed some of the barriers experienced the last school year when districts across the nation abruptly changed to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know everything was new last spring. It was new for us as a school district. It was new for teachers. It was new for families,” said Dr. Janis Jordan, Northside ISD’s Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

She said one of the district’s main priorities is to eliminate the digital divide.

“We have some systems in place that we believe is going to greatly enhance our students’ experiences and help overcome some of those challenges that students not being able to connect,” said Jordan.

All teachers will have Chromebooks on hand and WiFi hotspots are also available for any student who needs it.

The district has also been focused on fostering the human connection with an effort to reengage families. Teachers and school staff have been reaching out to families all summer, going door to door and delivering schools supplies.

Jordan also said they have a new online learning management system called Schoology that will help teachers better connect with students and their parents.

“That allows a two-way communication between student and teacher, between parent and teacher,” said Jordan.

She said they will be ramping up efforts to ensure all students are engaged, and provide resources to help families as well.