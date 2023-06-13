Northside ISD board approves 3% pay raise for staff

Trustees also approved a one-time payment to employees hired before September 1, 2023 for at least $1,200.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD's board has approved a pay raise for all staff, the district announced Tuesday night.

It will be a 3% midpoint raise across the board which works out to a $2,000 increase for classroom teachers, according to a press release from NISD. Trustees also approved a one-time payment to employees hired before September 1, 2023. Most employees would receive $1,200, but teachers for special education and bilingual education would get $2,500 because they're experiencing critical shortages there.

"This one-time payment will be paid using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and is intended to help retain existing employees and recruit new hires," the district said.

They also bumped starting teacher pay up to $59,255 in the first year, an increase of $1,655. Substitute teacher pay will remain the same.

“Our employees are the heart of this organization,” said Dr. John Craft. “ We value their work and wanted to make sure we could increase compensation for them in the new school year. We remain hopeful and will continue to advocate to state legislators that funding be allocated to further improve employee compensation.”

The district said that the compensation package increases the general fund expenditure budget by about $25 million.

"Since 2019, Northside has increased employee compensation by more than $148 million dollars in efforts to fairly compensate employees and stay competitive in the job market," the district said.

