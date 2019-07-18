SAN ANTONIO — At a meeting Wednesday night, the board for the Northside Independent School district approved pay raises for employees.

Teachers, nurses, librarians, and counselors will get a raise of 4.6 percent. The starting pay rate for teachers increased by nearly $2,000. The teacher's union thinks this will help San Antonio's largest school district attract the best talent.

"They want to retain the best," Northside AFT president Wanda Longoria said. "They want to be sure that we attract the best, and so in order to do that, they understand that it's important to not just praise our teachers, as one of our members said, but to give them that raise."

These pay increases will cost the district nearly $34 million.

