North East ISD to offer virtual options for immunocompromised students

Dear NEISD Parents and Guardians, North East ISD is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students returning to in-person learning this fall. While we have taken every precaution to ensure our schools are safe, we continue to hear from parents who have concerns about their immunocompromised children under the age of 12. Though we recognize in-person instruction is the most impactful learning environment for student success, we also understand that our K-6 students do not have access to a vaccine at this moment. For these reasons, NEISD will launch a Virtual Learning Bridge Program for students in grades K-6 who are identified as immunocompromised. This instructional program will officially start on August 30, 2021, which allows us time to review applications and enroll approved students. In the meantime, our parents and students will be able to engage in learning experiences starting on August 18, 2021, which will prepare students to be successful in their new digital space. More updates and details will be provided to students and families upon acceptance. This alternative learning environment is being provided to support immunocompromised students or those who live with immunocompromised family members. Students will complete their coursework virtually with the support of highly qualified teachers. These virtual learners must satisfy all normally expected attendance and coursework requirements. Qualifying students will be considered for the Virtual Learning Bridge Program based on specific criteria and medical documentation. For more information and application process, please visit neisd.net/virtual-bridge. Applications must be submitted by August 20, 2021. Before a decision is reached, the applications will be reviewed by NEISD Health Services, the Division of Instruction and Campus Administration, and a Medical Advisory Committee. We will notify parents by e-mail once they have been approved or denied. As always, we remain committed to providing rigorous, high-quality instruction to all students while maintaining the highest level of safety and security. We hope that this is viewed as a valuable resource for many of our families. Sincerely, Anthony Jarrett Chief Instructional Officer.