TEA says mask requirement stays in place for Texas schools, but a district's board can vote to remove the requirement

Many districts are awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which supplied districts with health and safety protocols to return to classroom learning.

DALLAS — Updated at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday to include additional districts.

As Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask order will be lifted starting next Wednesday, parents are asking their school districts what this means for their child.

The Texas Education Agency released updated guidance for school districts across the state Wednesday.

The new guidance for the TEA says schools must still require every student, teacher or staff member to wear masks on school property or during school activities.

However, a district's board could vote to remove a mask requirement locally under the updated guidance.

Here's what we know so far from districts in North Texas:

Allen ISD

The district will continue with current health and safety protocols until further guidance.

Argyle ISD

The district will continue to require face masks for all students, teachers and staff until further guidance is provided, the district said.

Carroll ISD

The district will announce any changes by Wednesday, March 10, which is when the face mask mandate will no longer be in effect.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

The Texas Education Agency will offer further guidance to school districts this week. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will continue to keep families updated as it obtains more information from the TEA, CDC and local counties.

Cedar Hill ISD

The district will continue wearing masks until the Center for Disease Control and other medical leaders deem it safe.

Coppell ISD

The district will continue to adhere to district guidelines requiring masks for students, staff and visitors as long as there are substantial or moderate levels of COVID-19, the district said.

Dallas ISD

Students and staff must wear masks inside buildings at all times. The district will continue working with county, state and federal leaders.

Candace Fleming has three school-age children currently attending Dallas Independent Schools.

"The question is do I leave [the kids at school] or do they come home?" Fleming said. "It's still very real and too much of a risk and it's not worth taking."

Denton ISD

The district is "taking a look at what this means for our learning environment, but please understand the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

Duncanville ISD

The district will maintain current safety measures, including wearing face masks. The district is awaiting guidance from the TEA and Dallas County Health and Human Services, said Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith.

Fort Worth ISD

The district will continue to adhere to the current district health and safety practices.

Frisco ISD

The district is awaiting more guidance from the governor and the TEA on how it will impact schools. It will continue to require face masks until a determination is made.

Garland ISD

The district will continue to follow guidelines of wearing a mask and will monitor and adjust as needed. The safety of students and staff are a top priority, the district said.

Greenville ISD

Masks will continue to be required.

"The safety of our students, staff and community members is always our top priority," the district said.

Grand Prairie ISD

The district is waiting for more guidance from the TEA and local health officials.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

There are no changes to the current health and safety protocols. The district is waiting for more information from the TEA.

Highland Park ISD

The district said it plans to continue following its current safety protocols until at least spring break. The district will review any future guidance from the TEA and meet to discuss possible changes at that time.

Irving ISD

All students and staff are still required to wear masks until further notice. The district is awaiting information from the TEA.

Joshua ISD

The district will continue requiring face masks through March 12 as it awaits more guidance from the TEA.

Keller ISD

The district will continue to require masks and follow TEA and local health department guidance as to how this announcement affects public schools.

Krum ISD

The district will continue requiring face masks as it awaits to hear further guidance from the TEA.

Lancaster ISD

Lancaster ISD will continue to follow CDC and Texas Health and Human Safety guidelines to maintain the health and safety of students and staff. The district will provide additional information as it becomes available from the Texas Education Agency.

Lake Worth ISD

All students and staff are required to continue wearing face masks until further notice. It is awaiting guidance from the TEA.

Lewisville ISD

Masks will continue to be required and the district will remain in Level Orange until the district has the opportunity to consult with local health experts and make a decision with the best interest of students and staff in mind.

McKinney ISD

MISD will look to continued guidance from the governor and the TEA regarding how this will impact schools. For the remainder of the week, face coverings will continue to be required in MISD schools. Additional information regarding face coverings will be communicated prior to students returning from the Spring Break holiday.

Mesquite ISD

The district will continue current safety protocols including mask-wearing while they await more guidance from the TEA.

Northwest ISD

The district said it is awaiting guidance from the TEA to know how the order affects schools.

Plano ISD

Until district officials receive additional guidance from the TEA regarding the specific impact of this new order on schools, face masks are still required to be worn in Plano ISD buildings, facilities and at all district events.

Princeton ISD

The district is waiting for guidance from the TEA and will continue with current procedures.

Sunnyvale ISD

Superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD Doug Williams said he is going to wait on guidance from the Texas Education Agency. Williams said he will consult with the school board and gather input from his teachers and parents.

Williams said the governor's announcement is an unneeded interruption. He said the focus should be on the learning gaps and how his teachers are not a priority for a vaccine.

"If the kids are not required to wear a mask will our teachers have the protection of the vaccine? That's got to happen, it's got to happen now," said Williams.

Weatherford ISD