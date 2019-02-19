SAN ANTONIO — One of the largest school districts in the San Antonio area has announced who its next leader will be.

In a Monday night statement, the North East ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Sean Maika will be appointed Interim Superintendent of the district. The superintendent for the past eight years, Dr. Brian G. Gottardy, announced last month that he will retire at the end of the school year.

Dr. Maika has served as Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Campus Administration at NEISD for the past two years. Prior to that, he served as an NEISD Executive Director for School Administration and Principal of Harris Middle School. Dr. Maika is in his 24th year in public education.

According to a message posted on social media, the district's board of trustees considered the possibility of conducting a nationwide search, but instead decided to appoint an interim superintendent. The board said they did not want to spend taxpayer money on conducting an outside search. They said this was the same process by which Dr. Gottardy was hired eight years ago.

According to a release, Dr. Gottardy will work side by side with Dr. Maika in the coming months, and the board will watch and evaluate his performance.

“As a member of my Executive Staff, I know firsthand how dedicated and how much of an asset Sean is. He is passionate about his work and he is equally as passionate about the students in this District. I know he is up to this task and will be a strong leader for NEISD,” Dr. Gottardy said.

Dr. Maika formally assumes the role of Interim Superintendent on May 6.