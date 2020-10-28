North East ISD elementary student mistakenly given flu shot without parental approval

The 7-year-old student mistakenly thought his name was called for the vaccination, but nobody from the school or vendor verified that he was the correct student.

SAN ANTONIO — Simon Peter Limon says he was furious to find out his 7-year-old son Simon Alekzander Limon was given a flu shot at school without his permission.

“We unenrolled him this morning, there’s no trust there. How can you?” Limon said.

It happened at Steubing Ranch Elementary during a free flu shot clinic, by third party vendor. Aubrey Chancellor with the North East Independent School District says the entire thing was mistake.

“This particular student thought he heard his name, and it’s very similar to the student that was supposed to receive the flu shot,” Chancellor said

The person they were looking for was a female student named Simone, which is the Spanish pronunciation for Simon.

When Simon got in line the district says neither the school or the third party company, Health Hero America, verified it was the right student.

“We are the ones who contracted with this third party, so ultimately the responsibility is ours. We understand that,” Chancellor said.

Simon says he’s now looking for another school for his kids to attend. He says this is the perfect example of why parents should constantly be talking to their kids. So that something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I’ve already talked to my boys specifically and let them know and let them know touch you or inject you with anything unless I am there with you. I specifically told them unless I am there with you,” Simon said.

The district says they’ll no longer be working with the company Health Hero America.