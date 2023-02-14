North East ISD cancels Feb. 20 weather makeup day

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District has changed course on its bad weather makeup days.
Earlier this month, school was canceled for two days due to an ice storm that hit the San Antonio area and Hill Country.
Initially, the district had planned for Monday, February 20 (Presidents Day), to be a bad weather makeup day. In a post to Facebook, the district said it did not want that day to be a hardship on families and that many had appointments and plans for the holiday weekend.
The district said in the post that the makeup day will be Tuesday, May 30, and will be the school year's last day of the calendar. That is the day after Memorial Day, Monday, Jan. 29.
Two of the other large districts in San Antonio, Northside ISD and San Antonio ISD, do not appear to have made any announcements yet on bad weather makeup days.
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.