North East ISD cancels Feb. 20 weather makeup day

We recently shared an update with you regarding bad weather make up days after school was canceled due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. We have continued to communicate with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and due to the short notice for our families and staff, we are making a change. Monday, February 20, will no longer be one of our makeup days. We did not want that day to be a hardship on you. We know many of you had appointments or had already made plans. Our weather makeup day will still be Tuesday, May 30, and it will be our traditional calendar's last day of school. And as a reminder, seniors are exempt from this makeup day due to graduation. Please note that 12-month employees should still report to work on Feb. 20. If you have questions, please ask your direct supervisor. Thank you for your feedback and partnership as we continue to work together to keep our community and schools safe. #theNEISDway