SAN ANTONIO — Rumors of a possible weapon or safety threat at Southside High School are false, the district told parents Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents and students, Southside ISD said it conducted a thorough investigation and found that the threat was not credible. The spokesperson for the district said this is an instance of how reporting a concern can stir panic and fear when the information is not correct.

The full text of the letter reads:

Dear Parents and Students,

Today at Southside High School administrators were informed of a possible threat to the safety and security of the campus. In response to this information, campus administrators immediately followed established district safety and security protocols.

After a thorough investigation, campus administrators and ISD police found no credibility to the threat. However, Southside ISD is committed to the safety and security of our students and takes all reports and even rumors seriously.

Often in these situations, rumors and false information will make its way to social media. Please know our campuses and every employee of Southside ISD are committed to the safety and security of our students and staff; flushing out the truth can take time.

These occasions are opportunities to acknowledge the courage of those who were brave enough to report concerns, but these instances also spotlight how rumors can stir panic and fear.

In this new era of instantaneous information flow, the responsibility is on all of us to ensure the correct information is communicated.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. And please know it is always Southside ISD’s priority to keep you informed of the facts while ensuring safety for all.

