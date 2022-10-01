No. 16 Baylor falls to No. 9 Oklahoma State, 36-25

The Bears struggled to contain Oklahoma State's quarterback, Spencer Sanders.

WACO, Texas — It was a Big 12 Championship rematch as No. 16 Baylor University faced No. 6 Oklahoma State for an afternoon contest at McLane Stadium.

The Bears were looking for their second conference win after beating Iowa State at the home of the Cyclones last weekend.

Baylor defeated OSU 21-16 in a thrilling 2021 Big 12 Championship battle. This Saturday marks a contest between two teams who could be back for another showdown in Arlington.

The Cowboys have won the last two regular season matchups between the two teams, but home game advantage is key for the Bears. Oklahoma State has just one win in Waco over the last 12 years.

On first possession, the Bears were able to move the ball up the field but stalled to settle for a 34-yard field goal by John Mayers.

The Bears had a glimpse of hope for their first touchdown on the board, but Galvin Holmes dropped the Blake Shapen pass in the end zone.

With 5:24 left in the first, Spencer Sanders threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Green for the Cowboys first six on the board. OSU closes the first leading 7-3.

To start the second quarter, the Bears were on their own 1-yard line, attempted a pitch out run and Richard Reese was tackled in the end zone to give the Cowboys two more points on the board. This brought the score to 9-3, Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys were performing on all sides of the ball. A big defensive stop led OSU to have strong offensive drive in the final minutes of the second quarter. The entire first half, Sanders has found ways to escape the Baylor defense and continue to make plays up the field.

With 0:26 left in the first, the Cowboys punch it in for another six to end the half 16-3.

Absolutely no time was wasted to start the second half. Oklahoma State's Jaden Nixon returns the kick for a 96-yard touchdown to bring the score to 23-3.

The Bears answered right back with a 49-yard Blake Shapen pass to Monaray Baldwin for a Baylor touchdown closing the gap to 23-10.

Going into this matchup, the Bears knew they needed to contain Spencer Sanders and force turnovers. After three years of play, Sanders has thrown 21 interceptions; nine of those have come against a Dave Aranda defense.

Sanders throw was intercepted by Christian Morgan. The Bears then take advantage with a quick Richard Reese touchdown to bring the score to 23-17.

With 7:14 left in the third, the Cowboys answer right back with a 49-yard pass from Sanders to Braydon Johnson. This is then converted to a touchdown on the next snap by Dominic Richardson. Cowboys lead 30-17.

OSU's Tanner Brown then kicks a 19-yard field goal to make it 33-17.

The Bears keep on pushing with a big Blake Shapen to Monaray Baldwin pass and he sprints it 70 yards up the field for a touchdown. A Shapen to Gavin Holmes two-point conversion closes the gap even more to make it 33-25.

With 8:45 left in the 4th, Blake Shapen's pass was intercepted by Thomas Harper for 11 yards.

The Cowboys then made their way up the field. Tanner Brown kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 36-25, Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State has another big interception by Jason Taylor to take the ball over with 2:55 left in play.

The Bears came into this matchup with an interception curse on Sanders. But, the Cowboys turned that around to pick off Shapen twice. It was a quarterback duel until the very end.