SAN ANTONIO — As summertime is winding down, educators and students are preparing to head back to school in just a matter of weeks.

And it takes a lot of work to turn those drab hallways and classrooms into the colorful works of art students and parents alike have come to enjoy.

That's why students, parents, and teachers at Neff Middle School volunteered their time and arts & crafts skills to spruce up their hallways.

Photos show the volunteers painting lockers and ceiling tiles.

Kelly Rasti

The most surprising part of this story?

The school's teachers spent $400 of their own money to make it happen!