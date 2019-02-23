SAN ANTONIO — Nine years in the classroom have taught Nancy Hunt a lesson.

“There is never a boring day. That’s for sure,” she said.

Thursday afternoon was no exception at Warren High School was no exception. The Chemistry and Physics teacher said she was watching students pass before the last period of the school day.

A 17-year-old student went into her classroom, but something wasn’t right.

“I just peeked inside my classroom,” she said. “I saw him brace himself against one of the counters.”

Hunt said they made eye contact. She remembered the student walking toward her.

“That’s when he told me he wasn’t feeling so well,” she said.

The Warren High teacher remembers for a split second she thought it was a joke because this student has a prankster side. This was no joke. He fainted in her arms. She lowered him to the ground as his breathing became laborious.

“I used to work as a surgical assistant, so I knew to open up his airway,” she said.

By now, Hunt had called for help because the student’s eyes rolled back in his head.

“I put my head up against his nose and up against his mouth and I couldn’t hear anything,” she said.

Certified in CPR since she was 18, Hunt said she gave the teen three rescue breaths because he still had a pulse. It worked.

“I saw his nostrils flare out and there was very shallow breathing,” She said.

The student went into a seizure. Medical experts were able to take over as teachers prayed for the student’s life.

“Throughout the ordeal, I just kept rubbing his hair,” Hunt said. "I just kept telling him, 'I’m here bud. I’m here for you.'"

Hunt said it wasn’t the first time she had to perform life-saving measures on a student. During her tenure as a tennis coach and her time as an educator, she’s done it before.

The rescue in the classroom brought her to tears.

“That could have turned out very differently, and there would have been grieving parents, “ She said. “And grieving students and grieving because everyone here at Warren - it’s a strong knit community.”

The student’s parents declined an interview as he recovers from the incident.

Friday, his desk remained empty as Hunt continued to teach Chemistry and Physics. His situation came as a confirmation for her.

She’s leaving Northside ISD in May to become a nurse. But she joked this student, an official patient, owes her.

“Maybe he’ll turn in his work for me now,” She laughed. “I’ll always have that to dangle over his head.”