11-year-old NISD student found with gun on campus, administrators say

Kallison Elementary leaders say the student will face "appropriate disciplinary measures."

SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old student at Kallison Elementary is expected to be arrested after administrators say they brought an unloaded gun to campus on Thursday.

Principal Billy Navin wrote in a letter to parents that an investigation was launched with NISD police after the student, a fifth grader, "self-reported" the firearm to a school counselor. According to Navin, the gun was shown to at least one student on Kallison campus but other peers "may have been aware."

"Appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken, including the arrest of the student," wrote Navin. "The safety and wellbeing of the students is a high priority at Kallison Elementary."

This is at least the third incident of a student bringing a gun to school in the region this year. In late January a Bandera Middle School student was found with an "antique-type" firearm in their backpack, and on Feb. 14 authorities said a LEE High student brought a gun to campus.

No shots were fired in any of the three incidents.

It's unclear what further consequences the Kallison student may face.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.