SAN ANTONIO — Kallison Elementary has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Firefighters arrived at the Northside ISD school before 11:30 Monday morning after reports of people smelling gas around the school's campus.

NISD spokesperson Barry Perez says that officials believe the issue was isolated to one valve and that the potential leak would be "remedied in short order."

The school notified parents at the time of the evacuation, but Perez says there is "no need to pick up students."

The district anticipates that students will be back inside the school "very soon," and says that school will be held normally Tuesday.