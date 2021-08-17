NISD board agrees on mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors

The measure was agreed to at a meeting Tuesday night, and it will go into effect on August 23.

SAN ANTONIO — At a board meeting for Northside Independent School District, officials agreed to implement a mask mandate for students and staff starting on August 23.

This is the latest move in the ongoing fight between local leaders across the state and Abbott's administration over the governor's order that banned local governments from instituting mask mandates. A trial hearing for a permanent injunction is next on the docket.

On August 10, Bexar County Health Director Junda Woo signed an order requiring all students, instructors, staff and visitors to Bexar County schools to wear masks, "regardless of vaccination status."

The Texas Supreme Court issued a stay on that order in favor of Gov. Abbott's executive order restricting mask mandates, but a judge in Bexar County granted a temporary injunction to the City of San Antonio and Bexar County, allowing the mask mandate to continue.