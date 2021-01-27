NISD asks parents to keep kids home for virtual learning for at least one more week

This comes after Woods asked parents to keep their in-person students home for virtual learning if possible two weeks ago due to rising COVID-19 cases.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD Superintendent Brian T. Woods on Wednesday asked parents to continue to keep kids home for virtual learning for at least another week, citing "inconsistent metrics" regarding COVID-19 data in San Antonio.

This comes after Woods asked parents to keep their in-person students home for virtual learning if possible two weeks ago due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Earlier this month, I asked families to consider temporarily switching their children from in-person to virtual learning in light of rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio.

We had hoped to see an improvement in the city’s health metrics and allow students to return Feb. 1. However, we have seen inconsistent metrics.

Because of that, we ask that if you are able and your child is successful in the virtual environment that you delay a return to in-person learning for at least another week.

This applies to those who temporarily switched to virtual learning and those who had hoped to start in-person learning for the third grading cycle.

For individual concerns regarding your child, contact your campus principal.

Next week, we will determine the possibility of allowing additional in-person learners and will communicate that decision to you.

Thank you for your support of your child’s education and of Northside schools."