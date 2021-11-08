Group protesting NISD mask mandate confronts Cole Elementary principal on campus Friday morning

A memo to school families stated police had to intervene in the incident, which administrators say will be investigated.

SAN ANTONIO — Police had to be called to Cole Elementary School Friday morning when, according to a communique sent to students' families, an unspecific number of people protesting the district's ongoing face-mask mandate entered campus grounds and "confronted the principal."

The memo from NISD administrators went on to say not everyone in the group were parents of Cole Elementary students, "and therefore should not have been on the premises."