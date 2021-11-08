Group protesting NISD mask mandate confronts Cole Elementary principal on campus Friday morning

SAN ANTONIO — Police had to be called to Cole Elementary School Friday morning when, according to a communique sent to students' families, an unspecific number of people protesting the district's ongoing face-mask mandate entered campus grounds and "confronted the principal."
The memo from NISD administrators went on to say not everyone in the group were parents of Cole Elementary students, "and therefore should not have been on the premises."
NISD board members agreed to implement the face-mask requirement for students and staff at an August 23 meeting amid the ongoing rise in COVID-19 infections, exacerbated by a more contagious delta variant.
Deputy Superintendent Ray Galindo's message to parents went on to say NISD would investigate the incident, and that there would be a police presence at the elementary school for now.