New campus opening at San Antonio charter school; enrollment open

The Anne Frank Inspire Academy is opening a second campus on N.W. Military Highway. They say their school is where children can belong, find joy, and be great.

SAN ANTONIO — The Anne Frank Inspire Academy (AFIA) says the foundational building blocks for learning at their school is where every child can belong, find joy in learning, and uncover their greatness. The charter school is now expanding its school with a second campus.

The Anne Frank Inspire Academy (AFIA) is a public K-12 charter school that’s located on Bandera Road, the northwest side of San Antonio. The school is operated by Braination, a non-profit educational organization.

AFIA’s Head of School Justin Johnston says its expanding to the Northwest side to meet parent demand. According to its website, the campuses are designed to be a small, family-like environment to ensure no one “falls through the cracks.”

“AFIA has enjoyed transformational success since its flagship campus opened in August 2014 on Bandera Road,” stated Johnston. “In fact, our popularity is what is prompting the opening of a second AFIA campus for the start of the ’21-’22 school year at the Barshop Jewish Community Center on NW Military Highway.”

AFIA says its educational model is designed to manifest curiosity and believes learning best happens through experiences outside of a traditional classroom. A parent whose two children attend the school shared why the school was right for their family.

“We chose AFIA because we were looking for a different type of education for our children,” said Denise Valuk, a parent. “The environment encourages all the kids to interact and support each other as a community, and it fosters enduring relationships. AFIA is not simply another school; it is a community.”