New bill proposes paying Texas school employees to train and carry firearms on campus

The Sentinel program also stresses mental health and first aid training. La Vernia ISD is among the 300 districts in Texas that have adopted Guardian programs.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Bill 13 proposes to provide up to $25,000 stipends for public school employees who complete mental health training and state-approved programs to carry firearms on campus.

Authored by Republican State Rep. Ken King, the legislation is focused on “training, preparedness, and funding for school safety and emergencies.” The bill is now headed to the Senate.

“In light of the tragedies that have occurred in Texas schools over the past years, HB 13 allows districts to create a safety plan that works best for their local community while ensuring a minimum standard for all,” said King in a tweet. “While HB 13 cannot undo the tragedies that have happened, I believe this legislation will implement what we have learned in the aftermath of these events and help prevent them in the future.”

The so-called Sentinel program would be separate from the already established Guardian and School Marshall programs.

La Vernia ISD is among 300 Texas school districts that have approved policies for implementing the Guardian program, which permits qualified teachers and staff to carry firearms on school property. No financial compensation is offered in these programs.

The La Vernia ISD Board of Trustees greenlit the Guardian program just a couple weeks before the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24, 2022.

“We’re doing what we say. We want to protect your kids and we’re going to protect your kids at all costs,” said Dr. Michael Duffek, chief administrative officer at La Vernia ISD.

Duffek could not disclose the number of Guardians who’ve been approved because of confidentiality reasons. He said staff must conceal carry with the gun on their person at all times.

“My goal is deterrent. If an active shooter were to come on our campuses and see that sign and let him know – him or her – let them know that we have people on our campuses that are carrying who will use deadly force if you try to hurt our babies,” Duffek said.

HB 13 if passed, would require candidates to complete mental health and first aid training in addition to state-approved firearms courses.

Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) voted against the bill and expressed his concerns about HB 13 on Tuesday.

“As teacher pay has actually declined over the past decade when you account for inflation, my concern is that we’re putting in place a perverse incentive for teachers to sign up for this program just to get extra money to make ends meet,” Talarico said.

But at La Vernia ISD, Duffek stressed money isn’t the motivator, it’s about solely about student safety.