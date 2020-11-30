NEISD now offering free curbside coronavirus testing for students and employees

North East ISD students and staff experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can now get a free rapid test at Piper Bass Memorial Student Center.

Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Piper Bass Memorial Student Center, located at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road. Anyone getting a test should stay in their vehicle, and children need signed parental consent.

"Free COVID tests are available to NEISD students and staff thanks to a statewide program utilizing BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes," officials said in a release. "Tests are administered using a nasal swab at the front area of the nostrils and have a 97-98% accuracy rate for symptomatic individuals."