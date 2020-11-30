NEISD now offering free curbside coronavirus testing for students and employees

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD students and staff experiencing coronavirus symptoms can now get rapid curbside testing for free.
Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Piper Bass Memorial Student Center, located at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road. Anyone getting a test should stay in their vehicle, and children need signed parental consent.
"Free COVID tests are available to NEISD students and staff thanks to a statewide program utilizing BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes," officials said in a release. "Tests are administered using a nasal swab at the front area of the nostrils and have a 97-98% accuracy rate for symptomatic individuals."
Any child with symptoms can get a test, they just need to call the school's nurse for a test pass, which can be emailed. NEISD Health Services will conduct the tests.