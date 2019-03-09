SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD Board of Trustees has named a lone finalist in the search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Sean Maika has been serving as the Interim Superintendent since the position became vacant in May.

NEISD officials say he has served as the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Campus Administration for the last two years. He also served as Executive Director for School Administration and Principal of Harris Middle School and has 23 years of experience in education.

“I am truly humbled and honored that the Board has named me the Lone Finalist,” Maika said. “I feel fortunate to work for this Board, the approximately 9,000 employees, 65,000 students and all the business and community members who make up the North East ISD. With two of my own children in our schools, the work isn’t just professional but personal. I look forward to the work ahead and helping people discover the great educators and programs we have in the North East ISD.”

Dr. Maika is expected to be officially hired at a board meeting after September 24. State law requires that school boards name the “finalist or finalists” for the position at least 21 days before voting to hire the person, according to the district.