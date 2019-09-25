SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District's Board of Trustee for District Three Joseph Trevino has resigned.

Trevino shared a letter that he is stepping down to due to "recurring medical conditions." He released a statement around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday:

"I would like to start by saying thank you to the NEISD district three community for allowing me the honor and opportunity to represent you these last two years. And second, I would like to apologize to you as well for the last few months. I have been censored and reprimanded for certain action by the board. For this I am sorry.

President Mrs. Gronna and Board of trustees, it has been my honor to work with you these last few years. I have the utmost respect for each of you and I wish each of you well. With all of you leading the way for our students, parents, administrators and staff, NEISD will be the premier district in the state, and I know that NEISD is headed in the right direction with Dr. Miaka leading the district into the future and beyond.

Due to recurring medical conditions that will require a lot more than I can offer to the community, I need to step aside so that NEISD district three can elect an individual that can be there to make decisions.

Effective September 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., I, Joseph Trevino, resign my position as the NEISD Board of Trustee for District Three effective today at 3 p.m. on September 25, 2019."

