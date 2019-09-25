SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District has a new superintendent.

The Board of Trustees named Dr. Sean Maika as the Superintendent of Schools for NEISD during a special meeting Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the district's official Facebook page, Dr. Maika, who has 23 years of experience in education, took over the role of Interim Superintendent on May 6.

Prior to that role, Dr. Maika served as Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Campus Administration for two years. He also served as an Executive director for School Administration and was the Principal of Harris Middle School.

In a statement posted to the district's Facebook page, Dr. Maika said, "I am humbled by the trust the school board is placing in me. To be able to lead the school district where my children attend is unbelievable. I am truly honored."